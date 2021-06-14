Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, 119 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 335,196 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 328,699 of them have recovered, and 4,955 people have died. Currently, 1,542 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,074 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,627,573 tests have been conducted so far.

