Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP, non-oil sector in 2021

In 2021, Azerbaijan’s GDP grew by 5.6 percent, while the non-oil sector recorded a 7.6 percent increase, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

He made the remarks Friday at a forum on the topic “Tax reforms for inclusive and sustainable development: Towards voluntary actions through digital transformation,” a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP, according to the minister, amounted to 93 billion manats last year, up 11 billion manats compared to 2019.

Jabbarov added that Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $53 billion in 2021.

News.Az