Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in 2022

In January-February 2022, exports of non-oil products in Azerbaijan increased by 39.3%, compared to the same period last year and amounted to 461.5 million dollars, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that this is a positive result of expanding the export potential and competitiveness of the national economy in the non-oil sector.

News.Az