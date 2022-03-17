Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in 2022

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in 2022

In January-February 2022, exports of non-oil products in Azerbaijan increased by 39.3%, compared to the same period last year and amounted to 461.5 million dollars, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that this is a positive result of expanding the export potential and competitiveness of the national economy in the non-oil sector.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      