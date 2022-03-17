Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in 2022
17 Mar 2022
In January-February 2022, exports of non-oil products in Azerbaijan increased by 39.3%, compared to the same period last year and amounted to 461.5 million dollars, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
The minister noted that this is a positive result of expanding the export potential and competitiveness of the national economy in the non-oil sector.