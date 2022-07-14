Azerbaijan sees growth in renewable electricity production
The electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to 13 520.5 mln kWh in January-June 2022, exports to 664.1 million kWh, imports to 71.1 million kWh, the country’s energy minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
In January-June, electricity production from renewable energy sources, including HPPs, amounted to 1162.7 million kWh with an increase of 205.3 million kWh, Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted.