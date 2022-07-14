Azerbaijan sees growth in renewable electricity production

+ ↺ − 16 px

The electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to 13 520.5 mln kWh in January-June 2022, exports to 664.1 million kWh, imports to 71.1 million kWh, the country’s energy minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

In January-June, electricity production from renewable energy sources, including HPPs, amounted to 1162.7 million kWh with an increase of 205.3 million kWh, Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted.

News.Az