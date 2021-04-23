Azerbaijan sees growth in share of non-budgetary organizations in compulsory social insurance receipts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Share of non-budgetary organizations in receipts from compulsory state social insurance in Azerbaijan increased by 13.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, the share of non-budgetary organizations in total receipts for compulsory state social insurance reached 61 percent, having risen by 2.2 percent on annual basis, Jabbarov wrote.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that as a result of transparency in the labor market, receipts from compulsory state social insurance increased, and thereby helping to reduce the dependence of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan on the budget.

News.Az