Azerbaijan sees growth in share of renewables in electricity production

Electricity generation from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan from January to October 2022 exceeded 1,755 million kilowatt-hours, the country’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter.

According to the minister, this figure increased by 357.9 million kilowatt-hours compared to the same period in 2021.

In particular, some 1.463 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity produced in the reporting period of 2022 accounted for hydropower plants, 73.4 million kilowatt-hours - for wind power plants, 55 million kilowatt-hours - for solar power plants, and 163.4 million kilowatt-hours - for the solid waste incineration plant.

The minister noted that the share of the renewable energy sector in the total electricity generation in Azerbaijan during the reporting period accounted for 7 percent.

