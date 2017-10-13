Azerbaijan sees increase in population

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 95,395 children were born in Azerbaijan in the eight months of 2017.

The population of Azerbaijan increased by 52,269 people (0.6 percent) in January-August, amounting to 9,867,250 million people as of August 1, 2017, Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee told APA.



During this period the share of urban population was 53 percent, rural population - 47 percent. Besides, 49.9% of population are men and 50.1% are women, said the State Statistics Committee. The density of population in Azerbaijan amounted to 114 people per square kilometer during the reporting period. Nearly 1,006 women accounted for every 1,000 men in the country.



About 95,395 children were born in Azerbaijan in the eight months of 2017, including 53 percent – boys, 47 percent – girls. Of the newborns, 1,712 are twins and 33 triplets, according to the State Statistics Committee.



Around 39,004 deaths have been registered over the first eight months of 2017. The mortality rate per 1,000 people accounted for 6.

News.Az

