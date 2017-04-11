Azerbaijan sees over 3 times decline in USD transactions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of the foreign currency operations declined 3.18 times in February 2017.

APA reports that according to the statistics of the Central Bank, in the reporting period the volume of currency transactions in USD decreased by 3.21 times to $247,736,300 from $796,463,300 in February 2016.



During the foreign currency transactions, $125,004,000 were sold in February, down 2.62 times compared to the same period of last year. At the same time, banks bought $122,732,300. This figure is 3.82 times less than to the same period of last year, up 1.95 times from previous month.



In the reporting period, the currency transactions in Euro declined 3.91 times to € 29,821,400 from €116,467,100 in the reporting period of 2016.



Foreign exchange cash in the amount of €18,125,300 were sold last month, down 3.94 times compared to the same period of last year. At the same time, €11,696,100 was bought. This figure is 3.85% less than the same period of last year.



Banks increased Euro purchase by 1.95 times, Euro sale by 1.23 times in February.

News.Az

