Azerbaijan sees rise in consumption market
In January-February 2017, the worth of sold products and rendered services amounted to AZN 6.3 billion, up 0.5% from previous year.
State Statistical Committee says the products sold and services rendered by the non-state sector increased 0.9%.
Per consumer spent AZN 325.8 for products and services in the reporting period, up AZN 35.9 from 2016.
