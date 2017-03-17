Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees rise in consumption market

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sees rise in consumption market

In January-February 2017, the worth of sold products and rendered services amounted to AZN 6.3 billion, up 0.5% from previous year.

State Statistical Committee says the products sold and services rendered by the non-state sector increased 0.9%.
 
Per consumer spent AZN 325.8 for products and services in the reporting period, up AZN 35.9 from 2016.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      