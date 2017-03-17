Azerbaijan sees rise in consumption market

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-February 2017, the worth of sold products and rendered services amounted to AZN 6.3 billion, up 0.5% from previous year.

State Statistical Committee says the products sold and services rendered by the non-state sector increased 0.9%.



Per consumer spent AZN 325.8 for products and services in the reporting period, up AZN 35.9 from 2016.

