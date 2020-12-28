Azerbaijan sees rise in COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 772 new COVID-19 cases, 3,048 patients have recovered and 39 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 215,483 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 172,019 of them have recovered, and 2,538 people have died. Currently, 40,926 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,502 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,163,064 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az