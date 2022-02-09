Azerbaijan sees rise in daily coronavirus infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 7,779 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 6,315 patients have recovered, and 28 have died in the country over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 718,145, with 660,112 recoveries and 8,948 deaths. Some 49,085 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 19,314 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,316,102.

News.Az