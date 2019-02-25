Azerbaijan sees rise in number of incoming tourists from India, China, Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan from Egypt, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, India, China, Georgia and South Korea increased and the number of tourists from the Gulf countries decreased in January 2019, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee on Feb. 25.

In January 2019, 191,600 foreigners and stateless people from 143 countries visited Azerbaijan (a 2.9 percent increase compared to January 2018).

Thus, 29.4 percent accounted for the Russians, 29.1 percent – Georgian citizens, 11.2 percent – Turkish citizens, 5.4 percent – Iranian citizens, 4.5 percent – UAE citizens, 1.7 percent – Ukrainian citizens, 1.3 percent – Iraqi citizens, 17.3 percent - citizens of other countries, 0.1 percent - stateless people.

Among those who arrived in Azerbaijan in January 2019 the number of tourists from Egypt increased by 4.5 times, tourists from Pakistan – by twofold, tourists from Turkmenistan – by 1.7 times, tourists from India – by 1.4 times, tourists from China – by 26.5 percent, tourists from Georgia – by 21.9 percent, tourists from South Korea – by 15.2 percent.

The number of tourists from the Gulf countries decreased by 13.3 percent and reached 28,500 people in January 2019 compared to January 2018.

In January 2019, the number of tourists from the EU countries increased by 0.9 percent and reached 5,800 people, the number of tourists from the CIS countries - decreased by 0.2 percent and reached 67,200 people.

Meanwhile, 63.8 percent of tourists arrived by trains or vehicles, 35.4 percent - by planes, 0.8 percent - by ships.

