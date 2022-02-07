Azerbaijan sees rise in Omicron variant infections – WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An increase is recorded in COVID-19 Omicron variant infections in Azerbaijan, as well as throughout the world, Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Harmanci underscored the need to take the same measures in the struggle against the Omicron variant as against other varieties of the virus.

"I call on the unvaccinated people to get vaccinated. The infection statistics are quite high, however the disease is predominantly mild. There is no increase in the number of deaths. Following Omicron, new COVID-19 strains may appear. The government may decide to introduce certain restrictions," she said.

Harmanci noted that the WHO and UNICEF are in favor of keeping schools open.

News.Az