Azerbaijan sees Romania as ‘important partner’: Deputy FM

Romania is an important partner for Azerbaijan, the latter’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission for trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan-Romania relations are based on mutual confidence.

Mammad-Guliyev also expressed Azerbaijan’s willingness to expand trade with Romania.

The deputy minister also spoke about the steps being taken by Azerbaijan during the post-conflict period.

“During the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan has repeatedly voiced its clear position, which includes the restoration of the liberated territories and the normalization of relations with Armenia. Azerbaijan is taking practical steps in this direction,” he added.

News.Az