Azerbaijan sees Syria as new platform for joint cooperation with Turkiye, Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest positive developments in Syria will pave the way for this country to become a new platform for joint cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said on Wednesday.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish and Uzbek counterparts in Ankara.The top diplomat also noted that Azerbaijan welcomes the ceasefire recently achieved in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing local media. “It is important to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza. Azerbaijan supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he added.

News.Az