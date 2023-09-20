Azerbaijan seizes 6 units of “Ural” military vehicles of Armenian armed forces as trophy

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The local anti-terrorist measures launched by the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Garabagh economic region are successfully underway,” Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said in a media briefing, News.Az reports.

“6 units of the “Ural” military vehicles and 4 units of mortars belonging to the Armenian armed forces were captured by Azerbaijan Army units as a trophy,” Eyvazov said.

News.Az