Azerbaijan seizes large amount of ammunition detected at civilian facilities in Garabagh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several abandoned facilities used to operate as factories in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region for a long time were inspected.

During the inspection, a large number of combat equipment, various small arms, boxes with mortar shells and other military equipment were detected in the territory of civilian factories, as well as in their storages, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

After local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, it was defined that several civilian facilities in the Garabagh region were used for military purposes for a long time.

News.Az