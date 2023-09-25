Azerbaijan seizes various military equipment, weapons and ammo in Aghdam (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military equipment, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, a large number of artillery shells, anti-tank vehicles, mortars, weapons and ammunition of various calibers belonging to formations of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments were seized by the Azerbaijan Army Units in Gizil Kangarli village of the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It should be noted that the process of seizure of military equipment, weapons, ammunition is underway, the ministry said.

