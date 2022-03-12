Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine once again, including food, medications and medical supplies, News.Az reports.

The aid with a total weight of 380 tons will be delivered to Kyiv by a cargo plane of Silkway Airlines.

Ukrainian Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for humanitarian assistance.

News.Az