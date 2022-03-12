Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
- 12 Mar 2022 05:18
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 171416
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-sends-another-batch-of-humanitarian-aid-to-ukraine Copied
Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine once again, including food, medications and medical supplies, News.Az reports.
The aid with a total weight of 380 tons will be delivered to Kyiv by a cargo plane of Silkway Airlines.
Ukrainian Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for humanitarian assistance.