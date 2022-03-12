Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine once again, including food, medications and medical supplies, News.Az reports.

The aid with a total weight of 380 tons will be delivered to Kyiv by a cargo plane of Silkway Airlines.

Ukrainian Ambassador  Vladislav Kanevsky thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for humanitarian assistance.


