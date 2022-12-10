Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has today sent humanitarian aid consisting of main electrical equipment to the Ukrainian people in response to Ukraine's appeals to establish a stable power supply to the territories affected by the conflict in the country, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The humanitarian aid trucks loaded with 45 power transformers and the first batch of 50 generators provided by Azerenergy OJSC were departed from the area of Gobu Power Station with the participation of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan and representatives of Azerenergy OJSC.

It's planned to send the second convoy of trucks in the coming days to fully deliver humanitarian cargo worth 1.422 million manat.

Thus, the total amount of humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan due to the crisis in Ukraine is about 30 million manat.

Moreover, various types of humanitarian aid have been provided to the Ukrainian people by Azerbaijan over the past six months.

