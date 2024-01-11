Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan on Thursday sent Ukraine another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The humanitarian aid was sent under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 July 2023.

The aid sent by a convoy of 25 trucks from the territory of Sumgayit Technology Park includes more than 677 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 22 complete transformer points.

The first batches of humanitarian aid totaling 7.6 million USD were sent to Ukraine on 30 October, 21 November and 8 December 2023.

News.Az