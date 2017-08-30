Azerbaijan sends another helicopter to extinguish fires in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon the request of the Georgian government and under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations today sent another helicopter with 10-member crew to extinguish fires Georgia’s Abastumani resort town in Georgia, APA reports.



The fire has already covered an area of nearly 5 hectares. Alive force, equipment and a helicopter are involved to extinguish the fire. Strong wind makes it difficult to extinguish the fire. Ukraine sent an AN-32P aircraft to extinguish the fire. Turkey also intends to send a helicopter to Georgia.



A fire broke out in the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park of Georgia a few days ago. Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent 22 units, including one helicopter and 131 personnel to Georgia to assist in extinguishing the forest fires. Moreover, two helicopters and a 6-member crew of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service are involved in fire-fighting efforts in the disaster zone.

