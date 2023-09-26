Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Khankendi (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another batch of humanitarian aid was sent from Baku to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road on September 26, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“In accordance with the request made by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, 4 trucks with a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products and bedding for 500 people, as well as to provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products for 200 people have been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26,” the statement reads.

News.Az