Azerbaijan sends another humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan sends the next humanitarian aid consisting of food products, household, and medical consumables to Ukraine today, News.az reports.

The aid includes products with a long shelf life (canned food, cereals, dry food rations, etc.), as well as baby food, medicine, and clothing.

Today at 10:00 a.m., the humanitarian cargo to be delivered to Poland's Warsaw airport will depart from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport with the participation of the ambassador of Ukraine to our country and the representatives of the Sumgayit Executive Power.





News.Az