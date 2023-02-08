Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sends another plane with humanitarian aid to Türkiye

Azerbaijan sends another plane with humanitarian aid to Türkiye

Under President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, another plane with humanitarian aid of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was dispatched to Türkiye to mitigate the impact of the earthquake, News.Az reports. 

The plane took off from the Heydar Aliyev international airport to fly to Adana, Türkiye.

The humanitarian aid sent by aircrafts has included a total of 115 tents, 1448 blankets, 140 beds, 90 heaters, 300 tables, 1000 stools, 2000 towels and other items.

