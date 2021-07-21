Azerbaijan sends AstraZeneca vaccine to Tajikistan
- 21 Jul 2021 10:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163471
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-sends-astrazeneca-vaccine-to-tajikistan Copied
Another plane of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) with 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on board landed at the Dushanbe International Airport in Tajikistan on July 20, according to the AZAL.
Some 40,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were also supplied to Bosnia and Herzegovina to combat the spread of COVID-19 as humanitarian aid upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instructions.