Azerbaijan sends demining machine to Ukraine

Azerbaijan has handed over to Ukrainian rescuers a new tracked demining vehicle of the Revival P type, the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine said, News.Az reports.

"The Azerbaijani side sent a mechanized demining machine Revival P to rescuers of Poltava region," the Service said.

It is also noted that representatives of the company-manufacturer of the equipment have arrived in Ukraine, where they will hold training for local specialists.

