Azerbaijan sends demining machine to Ukraine
- 25 Nov 2023 05:54
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- Politics
Azerbaijan has handed over to Ukrainian rescuers a new tracked demining vehicle of the Revival P type, the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine said, News.Az reports.
"The Azerbaijani side sent a mechanized demining machine Revival P to rescuers of Poltava region," the Service said.
It is also noted that representatives of the company-manufacturer of the equipment have arrived in Ukraine, where they will hold training for local specialists.