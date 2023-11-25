Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sends demining machine to Ukraine

Azerbaijan has handed over to Ukrainian rescuers a new tracked demining vehicle of the Revival P type, the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine said, News.Az reports.

"The Azerbaijani side sent a mechanized demining machine Revival P to rescuers of Poltava region," the Service said.

It is also noted that representatives of the company-manufacturer of the equipment have arrived in Ukraine, where they will hold training for local specialists.


