Azerbaijan sends helicopter to help Georgia fight wildfires
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has sent a helicopter to Georgia.
Upon the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has sent a helicopter to Georgia to help extinguish wildfires that broke out in the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, the ministry told AzVision.az on Monday.
The helicopter of the ministry’s aviation unit will join fire-fighting efforts in Georgia.
