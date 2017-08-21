Azerbaijan sends helicopter to help Georgia fight wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has sent a helicopter to Georgia.

Upon the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has sent a helicopter to Georgia to help extinguish wildfires that broke out in the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, the ministry told AzVision.az on Monday.

The helicopter of the ministry’s aviation unit will join fire-fighting efforts in Georgia.

News.Az

News.Az