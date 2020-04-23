Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

An airplane carrying humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will arrive at the country’s Sarajevo International Airport on April 23, t

Azerbaijan has responded to the request of the Bosnian Minister of Security Fahrudin Radoncic for assistance in the fight against coronavirus, the ministry reported.

On behalf of all citizens, Minister Radoncic thanked the Government and people of Azerbaijan for their support, and the Ministry of Security said that this was a continuation of the good results of the donor conference held last month by Minister Radoncic with ambassadors in Sarajevo, international organizations and institutions.

“A number of countries and donors have responded to the call for support for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fight against coronaviruses. The European Union alone has provided 80.5 million euros in aid,” the ministry added.

News.Az

