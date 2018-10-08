Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 400 people were killed after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on August 5

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, humanitarian aid worth $50,000 has been sent to Indonesia, which was stricken by a powerful earthquake on August 5, 2018, the Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

Nearly 70 houses, over 600 schools, 3 hospitals, 65 mosques and more than 3 bridges were destroyed as a result of the natural disaster.

