Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Indonesia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Indonesia

At least 400 people were killed after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on August 5

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, humanitarian aid worth $50,000 has been sent to Indonesia, which was stricken by a powerful earthquake on August 5, 2018, the Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

At least 400 people were killed after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on August 5. 

Nearly 70 houses, over 600 schools, 3 hospitals, 65 mosques and more than 3 bridges were destroyed as a result of the natural disaster. 

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      