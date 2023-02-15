Azerbaijan sends modern modular houses to earthquake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The executive authorities of Azerbaijani cities and districts continue sending humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Türkiye in support of the disaster victims, News.Az reports.

Currently, providing housing for people left homeless in disaster areas is one of the most crucial problems. In this regard, 90 modern modular houses have been manufactured.

Such one- and two-room houses provide the living conditions for 10-12 people.

The Sumgayit City Executive Authority sent four modular houses on February 13, while today 20 more houses had been delivered to Türkiye on behalf of Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Jalilabad, and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan. All 90 modern modular homes will be delivered to the disaster area by the end of the week.

From the first days of the disaster, the executive authorities of Azerbaijani cities and districts have been sending warm clothes, bed linen, food, industrial goods, medicines, heaters, generators, and tents to quake-affected people. Up until now, Azerbaijani executive authorities have sent humanitarian assistance to Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, and other Turkish provinces.

News.Az