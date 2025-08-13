Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has dispatched another shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of electrical equipment to help restore power in war-affected regions.

In accordance with an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 11, 2025, the shipment was dispatched from the Sumgayit Technologies Park, Jahid Mikayilov, Head of Press Section at the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told journalists, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to him, the shipment includes nearly 90 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 25 generators and 7 sets of transformers.

According to him, the first batch of equipment sent to support the restoration of stable electricity supply to areas affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine has been dispatched as a convoy of 10 trucks. It was reported that the next shipment of this aid, requested by Ukraine, valued at a total of 2 million US dollars, is also set to be sent in the following days.

Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply. In connection with the ongoing war, the total value of Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support to Ukraine — including assistance aimed at reconstruction and restoration — has now surpassed $44 million.

