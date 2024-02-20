Azerbaijan sends next batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last part of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment has been sent to Ukraine by the Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, News.az reports.

The mentioned humanitarian cargo includes more than 670,000 meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and complete transformer stations. A truck convoy of 25 trucks carrying aid supplied by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan left the territory of the Sumgayit Technology Park today. The humanitarian goods by a truck convoy of 25 trucks are sent to support the restoration of a sustainable supply of electricity to the areas damaged by the current situation in Ukraine.

Note that the initial parts of the mentioned humanitarian aid with a total amount of USD 7.6 million were sent to Ukraine on October 30, November 21, December 8, 2023, and January 11, 2024. In general, within this framework, more than 3.3 million meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 72 transformers and complete transformer stations have been sent to Ukraine with a truck convoy of 107 trucks.

News.Az