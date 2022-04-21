Azerbaijan sends next batch of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government on Thursday sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including medicines, medical supplies and food, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Humanitarian aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons includes medicines and medical supplies worth 3.37 million manat, as well as food products worth 1 million manat.

The first plane to deliver humanitarian aid to Warsaw Airport departed from Heydar Aliyev International Airport on April 21 at 14:30, with the participation of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that, in connection with the situation in Ukraine, upon the instructions of the country's leadership, Azerbaijan sent about 550 tons of humanitarian aid worth more than 23.2 million manat to Ukraine on February 27 and March 12 of this year, as well as to Moldova for Ukrainian displaced people on April 15.

The total amount of humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan over the crisis in Ukraine is 27.6 million manat (about 15 million euros) and weighs 720 tons.

News.Az