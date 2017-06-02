Azerbaijan sends oil to Texas for first time since 2012

+ ↺ − 16 px

In May 2017, Azerbaijan sent 500,000 barrels of the Azeri Light crude to the Port of Corpus Christi of Texas, the US, a source in the Azerbaijani oil and gas market told Trend May 24.

"Two weeks ago, 500,000 barrels of the Azeri Light were unloaded in Texas. This is the first delivery to this US state since 2012," the source said, adding that Azerbaijan offered a small discount to the US.

"The recent trend shows that the US is increasing imports of sweet crude competing with local Eagle Ford and WTI."

In April 2017, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR shipped 800,000 barrels (about 110,000 tons) of the Azeri Light crude to the US from the Ceyhan port.

In total, in January-April 2017, SOCAR Marketing and Operations Department exported 5.37 million tons of oil from the Turkish port of Ceyhan compared to 5.74 million tons exported during the four months of 2016. Oil is delivered to the Ceyhan port via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

News.Az

