Azerbaijan sends Ramadan gifts to Türkiye as part of "Fraternal Aid" platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues to send humanitarian aid to Türkiye in order to assist victims of the earthquake that hit the fraternal country in February, News.azreports via the TurkicWorld.

As part of the Ramadan campaign organized by the "Fraternal Aid" platform, two trucks filled with gifts were sent to Türkiye on April 20 with the assistance of members of MUSIAD Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's Fund of Aid for Youth.

The gifts intended for 2,000 families will be delivered to the victims of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras Province, in particular to Turkoglu region and to the container village in the Elbistan region, which was recently commissioned with the support of the MUSIAD.

Previously, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. According to the official Turkish sources, the death toll from the quake surpassed 50,000 people.

"As part of the platform, we will continue to provide food support until the earthquake victims return to their homes," said Rashad Jabirli, Chairman of the "Fraternal Aid" platform.

The "Fraternal Aid" platform was established on February 6 by MUSIAD Azerbaijan and other relevant structures.

News.Az