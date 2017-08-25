Azerbaijan sends satellite imagery to Georgia to help tackle forest fires

+ ↺ − 16 px

The high-resolution imagery helped precisely assess the amount of damage caused by the forest fires.

Azerbaijan has provided satellite imagery of the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park to the Emergency Management Agency of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs to help Tbilisi tackle forest fires in the national park’s territory, AzVision reports.

AzerCosmos, a satellite operator in Azerbaijan, has said the imagery, taken by its AzerSky satellite, was provided in line with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order to render assistance to the Georgian side.

The high-resolution imagery helped precisely assess the amount of damage caused by the forest fires. Monitoring of the fires from the space continues, said AzerCosmos.

Earlier, under the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations sent a special rescue team, rigged with fire-fighting equipment, to Georgia to help put out the forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park.

News.Az

News.Az