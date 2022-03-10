Azerbaijan sends special delegation to Moldova to evacuate its citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special delegation has been sent to Moldova to evacuate Azerbaijanis upon President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijan keeps taking all measures to evacuate its nationals and their families from other countries in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

To date, 12 charter flights have been arranged along with numerous bus tours from Ukraine to Bucharest and Iasi (Romania), and Katowice (Poland), the ministry noted. More than 5,000 citizens and members of their families have been evacuated to Azerbaijan.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, a group of 17 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Migration Service has already been sent to Chisinau to carry out the evacuation process in a systematic and orderly manner, as well as to assist citizens on the spot.

A temporary coordinating headquarters, consisting of representatives of the mentioned government agencies and the Azerbaijani embassy in Moldova, began its work.

The coordinating headquarters draws up lists of Azerbaijani citizens who crossed the border of Ukraine and headed to various regions of Moldova. The main priority in the evacuation process is given to children, women, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, another such coordinating headquarters will be created in Poland. For this purpose, on March 9, a delegation of representatives of these organizations was sent to Warsaw and Katowice.

News.Az