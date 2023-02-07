Azerbaijan sends two more planes with humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the next two planes with 41 crew on board containing the medical equipment and supplies from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have left for Türkiye to mitigate the impact of the quake that struck the country, News.Az reports.

The first plane, which contains a mobile field hospital equipped with all kinds of medical equipment and supplies belonging to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, will provide examination, surgery, and treatment of the most seriously injured patients. The mobile field hospital is equipped with all the necessary medicines and drugs.

The second plane contains tents, bedding, heaters, and other equipment to accommodate people affected by the destruction caused by the earthquake.

News.Az