Azerbaijan, Serbia are strategic partners in the true sense of the word: President Aliyev

“The documents signed between Serbia and Azerbaijan constitute the legal basis of our bilateral relations. Among them, of course, documents on strategic partnership have a special place,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Belgrade, News.Az reports.

“We are strategic partners in the true sense of the word,” the head of state said, adding that the two countries are successfully cooperating in many fields. “Our cooperation has strategic goals.”

