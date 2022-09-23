Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss bilateral co-op, regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports.

“Glad to meet with FM of Serbia Nikola Selakovic and discuss the issues on the agenda of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, cooperation with international organizations, as well as regional security,” Minister Bayramov tweeted.

News.Az