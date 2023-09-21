Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss latest situation in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The meeting focused on the existing strategic partnership between the two countries, especially investments, development of economic and trade relations, opportunities for cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about the current situation in the region and the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

FM Bayramov noted that the local anti-terror measures had been launched in the region to prevent such large-scale provocations, ensure the implementation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, as well as the withdrawal of units of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, and restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az