Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss prospects of co-op in tourism field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has met with Serbian Ambassador to the country Dragan Vladisavljevic to discuss prospects for cooperation in the field of tourism.

The sides also exchanged views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism and projects implemented during this period.

Touching upon the restoration process carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Fuad Naghiyev highlighted the tourism potential of Karabakh.

Ambassador Vladisavljevic expressed his confidence that reciprocal visits would increase in the coming years.

News.Az

News.Az