Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss various aspects of strategic partnership

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an expanded-format meeting with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric in Belgrade on Monday. Photo: Azerbaijan MFA

On the sidelines of his working visit to Belgrade, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric.

During the expanded-format meeting, the ministers discussed political, security, economic, energy, humanitarian and other aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Both sides expressed their contentment with the mutual support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as fruitful cooperation within the framework of regional and international platforms.FM Bayramov also informed his Serbian counterpart about the ongoing peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the remaining challenges in front of the peace agenda.

News.Az