Azerbaijan, Serbia embark on tourism cooperation

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the National Tourism Organization of Serbia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the tourism sector in Belgrade.

During a meeting in Belgrade, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, and Husein Memic, Serbia's Minister of Tourism and Youth, discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in tourism, the expansion of work within international organizations, and the mutual exchange of essential information on tourism education, the agency told News.Az.Naghiyev informed Memic about the integration of the tourism topic into the thematic program of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which Azerbaijan will host in November. He also invited his counterpart to participate in the 1st High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Enhanced Climate Action in the Tourism Sector to be held as part of Tourism Day.The meeting, which was also attended by the heads of the Azerbaijan and Serbia Tourism Bureaus, concluded with the signing of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the National Tourism Organization of Serbia".Naghiyev also met with Nikola Selakovic, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission and Minister of Culture. The sides emphasized the close connection between culture and tourism and how expanding cooperation in these areas will positively impact mutual tourist flows. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Hasiyev also participated in the meeting.

