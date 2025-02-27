Azerbaijan, Serbia explore military cooperation prospects

In accordance with bilateral cooperation plan for 2025 signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, an expert meeting on “The 44-day Patriotic War and local anti-terror operations” was held with the participation of representatives from both countries.

At the meeting, the Serbian delegation was briefed on the topics “The path to territorial integrity - the 44-day Patriotic War”, “Reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army after the Patriotic War”, “Defense strategy” and “Anti-terror measures to restore sovereignty", News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the expert meeting, a wide exchange of views on military cooperation and a number of mutual interest issues was held.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the Azerbaijan Air Force’s Central Command Post.

The Serbian delegation was informed about the history, areas of activity, tasks and objectives of the command post, which is equipped with automated command and control system meeting modern standards. The guests’ questions were also answered.