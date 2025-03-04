Azerbaijan, Serbia explore opportunities to expand trade, investment co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Adrijana Mesarović via videoconferencing.

The meeting focused on prospects for the further strengthening of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, News.Az reports.

“During a video conference with Adrijana Mesarović, Serbia’s Minister of Economy, we discussed prospects for joint activities, opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and industry and further strengthen our economic partnership,” Minister Jabbarov posted on X.

