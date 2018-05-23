Azerbaijan, Serbia eye to open regular flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Air Services Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Serbia signed in Baku, will create opportunities for opening of regular flights between the two countries, the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan said in a message.

The negotiation process on the draft Air Services Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Serbia began in 2011 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Civil Aviation Directorate of Serbia and the State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan, according to the message, according to AzVision.

“The aviation administrations of the two countries, in accordance with the protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, held negotiations for the preparation of this agreement for signing,” the message said.

“The signing of the Air Services Agreement will provide the designated airline companies of the two countries with the opportunity to open regular flights between the two states, and will contribute to the further development of bilateral economic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia,” said the message.

News.Az

