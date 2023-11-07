Azerbaijan, Serbia mull prospects for development of trade and economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Belgrade, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the strategic partnership between the two countries. The importance of mutual high-level visits, including the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia in November last year and the working visit of Aleksandar Vučić to Azerbaijan in December last year, was emphasized.

The parties also exchanged views on prospects for the development of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia and praised the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

They noted that there are wide opportunities for strategic cooperation between the two countries in energy, agriculture, tourism and other areas.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace-building process in the region was also discussed at the meeting.

President Vučić affirmed Serbia’s continued support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and thanked Azerbaijan for supporting his country’s territorial integrity.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az