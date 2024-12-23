Azerbaijan, Serbia praise strategic partnership, discuss security issues
Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, on Dec. 23, 2024. Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan
During his working visit to Belgrade, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.The parties highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia and emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits, News.az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
The discussions also covered regional security issues, with both sides praising each other’s unwavering support for territorial integrity and sovereignty.
President Vucic extended congratulations to Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) and reflected on his fruitful meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the event.
Additionally, Bayramov and Vucic exchanged views on various bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.